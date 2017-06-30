Study sheds light on new Lyme disease...

Study sheds light on new Lyme disease-causing bacteria

Annapolis, MD; July 5, 2017--A new species of bacteria that causes Lyme disease needs the same amount of time for transmission after a tick bite compared to previously implicated bacteria, according to new research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Existing guidelines for frequent tick checks and prompt removal of attached ticks remain the same.

