I-895 Southbound and I-97 Southbound ...

I-895 Southbound and I-97 Southbound Reopened Following Earlier Incidents

Yesterday

I 895 SOUTH has been REOPENED at Moravia Rd following an earlier fire. Delays from before I-695/Rosedale.

