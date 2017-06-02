Women aren't waiting around for men to buy them diamonds 0:0

Women aren't waiting around for men t...

A key growth area in jewelry is women gifting themselves, according to De Beers. Nearly a third of diamond sales in the US come from women buying their own rocks and baubles - up from 24 percent five years ago, the London-based diamond cartel said Friday.

