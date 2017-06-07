Westfield Announces Up Close: Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibit

Westfield Corporation announced today the debut of UP CLOSE: MICHELANGELO'S SISTINE CHAPEL, an immersive limited time exhibit of museum quality, near-life size reproductions of the iconic masters frescos that adorn the Sistine Chapel in Rome. The exhibit debuts in New York running June 23-July 23 in The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center, followed by a six week exhibition at Westfield Garden State Plaza September 1-October 15 and six subsequent cities: Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Chicago and Annapolis, MD.

