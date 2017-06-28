West County: Student excels in high school - musical

When the Talent Machine Company's summer production of Disney's High School Musical takes the stage this July, 12-year-old Severn resident Isabella Van Bergen will be among the 51 cast members consisting of children aged 7-14 from all over the region. Some 12-year old's may find the very thought of such a performance somewhat daunting, but not Isabella, who is already a TMC veteran with four productions to her credit.

