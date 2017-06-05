Veteran to cycle 3,000 miles for fell...

Veteran to cycle 3,000 miles for fellow former comrades

A former army officer is taking on one of the toughest cycling challenges in the world to help other veterans. Andrew Perrin, 38, will take part in the Race Across America Challenge, starting on June 17, as part of a team of eight wounded, injured or sick military personnel and veterans.

