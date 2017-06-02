Two new candidates file for Annapolis City Council election
Two new candidates for City Council have filed for the 2017 election, and one of them has a name that might be familiar. John "Bumper" Moyer has filed to run against Democrat Ross Arnett in Ward 8, which is primarily the Eastport section of Annapolis.
