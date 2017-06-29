Tilted Kilt closes after losing lawsuit over rent at Annapolis mall
With waitresses and waiters bursting out of close fitting uniforms, the Tilted Kilt was something that seemed transplanted from Vegas when it opened in Annapolis. After being sued by Westfield Annapolis mall and a contractor for unpaid bills, the owners of the restaurant closed shop suddenly Wednesday.
