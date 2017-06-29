The 2017 guide to festivities honoring Independence Day
A government of the people, by the people and for the people was a revolutionary idea 241 years ago when the final text of the Declaration of Independence was approved by Congress on July 4, 1776. Independence had been formally declared two days earlier, on July 2, but the document was not signed until a month later, on August 2, 1776.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hometown Annapolis.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tony McConkey as State House ... (Aug '12)
|Jun 12
|Jay Adams
|2
|Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC