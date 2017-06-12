The 11 Best Places to Eat and Drink in Annapolis Right Now
With its postcard-perfect vistas along the Chesapeake Bay, seemingly never-ending parade of United States Naval Academy cadets marching around in their dress whites, and, of course, its iconic crab houses, neighboring Annapolis, Md., epitomizes all things summer. Best of all, the historic town is located just 30-some miles away from the District, making it a roughly 45-minute trip up U.S. 50 East .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tony McConkey as State House ... (Aug '12)
|Jun 12
|Jay Adams
|2
|Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC