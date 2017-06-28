Sherriff: 52 people participated in warrant forgiveness program
Fifty-two people took part in a warrant forgiveness program last week that the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office is calling "a huge success." Held on June 23 at District Court in Annapolis, the program looked to cut into a growing backlog of active warrants out for nonviolent offenders, with 7,346 active warrants in Anne Arundel for nonviolent misdemeanor charges.
