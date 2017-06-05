'Serial' star, guilty of killing girlfriend, seeks new trial
In this Feb. 3, 2016 file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East in Baltimore prior to a hearing in Baltimore. Attorneys for Syed, convicted of killing his high school sweetheart, and whose story is at the center of the popular podcast "Serial," will argue Thursday, June 8, 2017 that he deserves a new trial after his conviction was vacated.
