Presidential exhibit in Annapolis highlights 'forgotten period of history'

"The Hall of Presidents Before Washington," an exhibit honoring the 14 presidents before U.S. President George Washington under the Articles of Confederation and the Continental Congress, opened to the public Wednesday at its new home in The Westin in Presidents Hill. The exhibit displays laser replicas of original documents from each of the 14 "forgotten" presidents in chronological order starting with Peyton Randolph in 1774, including John Hancock - who was elected twice - and concluding with Cyrus Griffin, the last before Washington, in 1789.

