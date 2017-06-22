Patsy Cline's spirit comes to Annapolis for a 'Closer Walk' at Infinity Theater
Laura Stracko as Patsy Cline in "A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline," directed by Tommy Iafrate, returning for his third summer at Infinity Theatre. Laura Stracko as Patsy Cline in "A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline," directed by Tommy Iafrate, returning for his third summer at Infinity Theatre.
