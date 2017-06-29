Overturned Tractor Trailer Cleared - Southbound Reopened I-83 at Middletown Rd
The roadway was closed around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a tractor trailer carrying pallets of bottled water flipped over just south of the Middletown Road. The driver of the truck was injured and was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with non-life threatening injuries.
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tony McConkey as State House ... (Aug '12)
|Jun 12
|Jay Adams
|2
|Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
