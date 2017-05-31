Outdoor theater is a rewarding tradit...

Outdoor theater is a rewarding tradition for Baltimore-area troupes - if the weather cooperates

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

For some theater companies, every summer brings a welcome opportunity to step outside and put a literal spin on Shakespeare's all-the-world's-a-stage notion. In the Baltimore-Annapolis area, audiences can take in plays and musicals with only sky for a ceiling, natural breezes in lieu of air conditioning, assorted ambient noises, and a decidedly informal atmosphere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Tony McConkey as State House ... (Aug '12) Jun 12 Jay Adams 2
News Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08) Apr '17 Fitus T Bluster 29
CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09) Mar '17 Laa1434 32
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar '17 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar '17 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar '17 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC