No 'American Idol' auditions in Philly area for show's ABC revival season
If Philadelphia-area folks want to audition for the upcoming season of American Idol in person, they're going to have to travel - to Annapolis, Md., or Pittsburgh. Those are the closest cities that will host auditions for the show's upcoming season on ABC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tony McConkey as State House ... (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Jay Adams
|2
|Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC