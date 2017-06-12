No 'American Idol' auditions in Phill...

No 'American Idol' auditions in Philly area for show's ABC revival season

If Philadelphia-area folks want to audition for the upcoming season of American Idol in person, they're going to have to travel - to Annapolis, Md., or Pittsburgh. Those are the closest cities that will host auditions for the show's upcoming season on ABC.

