Navy Appointment Years In The Making For Decatur Graduate

Katie Hofman will be shipping out to Annapolis at the end of June to join the other midshipmen in the Naval Academy's Class of 2021. Hofman's appointment to the Naval Academy is the culmination of an application process that began in her sophomore year of high school at Decatur and has continued through a post-grad year at Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania.

