Natoma native graduates from U.S. Naval Academy
Jared Michael Hachmeister, son of Ken and Sheila Hachmeister, Natoma, successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training by graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy on May 26 with a bachelor of science degree in economics and a commission from the president of the United States as a Navy ensign. ANNAPOLIS, Md.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
