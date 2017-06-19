Monday's rain a reminder to get storm ready
It isn't the last thunderstorm Anne Arundel County residents should expect before the end of the summer season, and on Monday emergency officials offered advice on how to prepare. "This storm wasn't too bad, thank goodness," said David Mandell, the deputy director of the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tony McConkey as State House ... (Aug '12)
|Jun 12
|Jay Adams
|2
|Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC