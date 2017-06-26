Maryland county councilman Michael Peroutka attacked for apparent ties to white supremacist group

Maryland's Anne Arundel County is in the midst of a growing racial controversy after a local Republican elected official has come under fire from activists for his past involvement with an avowedly white nationalist group called the League of the South. The contention in this largely suburban county on the western shores of Chesapeake Bay - home to the state capital of Annapolis - began in late May after a black county resident was murdered by a white man who belonged to a Facebook group called Alt-Reich Nation .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.