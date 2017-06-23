Groups March for State of Emergency o...

Groups March for State of Emergency on Race Relations

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: US News & World Report

A coalition of advocacy groups will march to urge officials to support a state of emergency declaration in light of several alleged race-related events in Maryland. The Capital Gazette reports the groups will demonstrate in Annapolis on Sunday to urge Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh and Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides to support the declaration on race relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Tony McConkey as State House ... (Aug '12) Jun 12 Jay Adams 2
News Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 9
crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08) Apr '17 Fitus T Bluster 29
CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09) Mar '17 Laa1434 32
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar '17 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar '17 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar '17 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,057 • Total comments across all topics: 281,985,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC