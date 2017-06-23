Groups March for State of Emergency on Race Relations
A coalition of advocacy groups will march to urge officials to support a state of emergency declaration in light of several alleged race-related events in Maryland. The Capital Gazette reports the groups will demonstrate in Annapolis on Sunday to urge Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh and Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides to support the declaration on race relations.
