Gauf accepted to U.S. Naval Academy
Petty Officer Wilson J. Gauf, grandson of Bill and Rose Elmer of Brownstown, has been accepted at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Gauf is a 2012 graduate of Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
