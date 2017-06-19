Conference set on keeping US colonial history above water
In this Oct. 11, 2015 photo, the historic Maryland State House and nearby waters are shown during the 46th annual Annapolis Boat Show in Annapolis, Md. Preservationists worried about keeping U.S. colonial history above water by protecting historical buildings from sea level rise have scheduled a conference in Annapolis.
