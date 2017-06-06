Clock Tower Place in Annapolis sells ...

Clock Tower Place in Annapolis sells for $10.3M

A mixed-use landmark in Annapolis has sold for $10.3 million. The 46,838-square-foot Clock Tower Place is 98 percent leased with 11 retail tenants and 10 office tenants.

