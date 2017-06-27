City Hall: Annapolis is ready to ligh...

City Hall: Annapolis is ready to light up the Fourth with parade and fireworks

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides invites all residents to the Annapolis Fourth of July parade and fireworks on Tuesday, July 4. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Amos Garrett Boulevard The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Main Street and the Spa Creek Bridge will be closed to traffic beginning at 5 p.m. and remain closed until the conclusion of the fireworks, at approximately 10 p.m. The State Parking Lot at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. . The city will run a loop using two shuttles, from 4 p.m. to midnight, between Gate 6 for the State employee parking lot at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, the DNR parking lot, the Calvert Street garage, and Lawyer's Mall.

