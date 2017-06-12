Bed bug awareness poor among US trave...

Bed bug awareness poor among US travelers, but reactions are strong

EurekAlert!

IMAGE: Which of these common insect pests is a bed bug? In a survey conducted by researchers at the University of Kentucky, just 35 percent of US business travelers and 28... view Annapolis, MD; June 13, 2017 -- Most business and leisure travelers in the United States can't identify a bed bug, and yet the tiny pest evokes a stronger response in hotel guests than any other potential room deficiency--putting the hospitality industry in a difficult spot. In a survey of U.S. travelers conducted by researchers at the University of Kentucky, 60 percent said they would switch hotels if they found evidence of bed bugs in a guest room.

