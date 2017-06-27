Anne Arundel fires anti-discriminatio...

Anne Arundel fires anti-discrimination officer

Two days after protesters rallied at City Dock calling on local leaders to address racism in Anne Arundel County, the county has fired the official in charge of examining discrimination complaints. Owen McEvoy, a spokesman for County Executive Steve Schuh, confirmed Tuesday that Compliance Officer Angela Davis is no longer working for county government, as of Monday.

