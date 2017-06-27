Anne Arundel fires anti-discrimination officer
Two days after protesters rallied at City Dock calling on local leaders to address racism in Anne Arundel County, the county has fired the official in charge of examining discrimination complaints. Owen McEvoy, a spokesman for County Executive Steve Schuh, confirmed Tuesday that Compliance Officer Angela Davis is no longer working for county government, as of Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tony McConkey as State House ... (Aug '12)
|Jun 12
|Jay Adams
|2
|Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC