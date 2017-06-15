Anne Arundel County school system exp...

Anne Arundel County school system expands summer meals program

In an effort to serve more young members of the community, Anne Arundel County Public Schools is expanding its free summer meals program by opening two new school sites and sending the mobile meals service to new places. "School's out for summer and we're excited," said Jodi Risse, supervisor of food and nutrition services for county schools.

