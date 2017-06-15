Anne Arundel County school system expands summer meals program
In an effort to serve more young members of the community, Anne Arundel County Public Schools is expanding its free summer meals program by opening two new school sites and sending the mobile meals service to new places. "School's out for summer and we're excited," said Jodi Risse, supervisor of food and nutrition services for county schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tony McConkey as State House ... (Aug '12)
|Jun 12
|Jay Adams
|2
|Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC