Annapolis Police Seek Man Wanted For Child Sex Abuse
Carlos Montoya, 37, of Annapolis, is wanted on an outstanding warrant charging him with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree child abuse, second-degree assault, indecent exposure and fourth-degree sex offense. Police don't know where he's currently living, and the photo they distributed is from 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
