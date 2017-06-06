Annapolis Democratic mayoral candidates say they will uphold Paris climate agreement if elected
The two Democratic candidates running for Annapolis mayor said they would support the Paris climate accord if elected, following the recent trend of mayors and business leaders vowing to reduce emissions despite the U.S. pulling out of the global agreement. President Donald Trump announced last week that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, an agreement to fight global warming signed by 195 nations.
