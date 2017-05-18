Wyatt Galloway To Attend Naval Academy
Wyatt Galloway, a senior at Piedmont Academy, Tuesday signed a letter to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Congressman Jody Hice was in town to extend the appointment to Mr. Galloway.
