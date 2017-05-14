VP to speak at Naval Academy graduation
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy's graduation and commissioning ceremony this month. The academy made the announcement Monday.The ceremony for the academy's class of 2017 is set for May 26 in Annapolis, Maryland, at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.
