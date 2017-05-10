This downtown Annapolis property is n...

This downtown Annapolis property is near the Maryland State House

Address: 220 Prince George St., Annapolis Property type: Office Built: Unknown Size: 2,200 square feet Listing price: $545,000 Contact: Eric Noonan, sales and leasing associate at Hyatt Commercial, 410-266-2317; [email protected] This 2,200-square-foot office property in historic downtown Annapolis provides easy access to the Maryland State House and a variety of amenities, such as restaurant. The property, according to Eric Noonan, sales and ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

