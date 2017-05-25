This Annapolis office is 'at the intersection of Main and Main'

Address: 182 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis Property type: Office Built: 1811 Listing price: $1.05 million Contact: Justin Mullen, vice president at MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC, 410-974-9008; [email protected] This office property in downtown Annapolis provides easy access to the Maryland State House, the historic city's waterfront and a variety of amenities. The property at 182 Duke of Gloucester St. ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.