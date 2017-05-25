'The Keepers' sparks flood of calls to police about 1969 Fort Meade murder
Anne Arundel police said they've received numerous calls about a 1969 murder investigation at Fort George G. Meade after it was highlighted in the Netflix series "The Keepers." Lt. Ryan Frashure, a police spokesman, issued a statement saying the department had received numerous inquiries regarding the murder of 20-year-old Joyce Malecki, who police said had been stabbed in the throat and strangled.
