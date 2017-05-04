Stink bugs: Free guide for agricultural integrated pest management
IMAGE: A new open-access guide in the Journal of Integrated Pest Management outlines the identifying features, lifecycles, behaviors, and management options for a variety of stink bug species that are increasingly... view Annapolis, MD; April 28, 2017 -- Farmers in the midwestern United States have been battling increasing infestations from a variety of stink bug species in recent years, and now they have a new free resource for understanding and managing the emerging pests.
