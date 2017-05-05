State law seeks to close gaps in dam failure emergency preparations
More than 40 dams across Maryland whose failure could cause deaths or significant destruction lack updated emergency plans, according to state officials. Now a new law is requiring owners of those dams - counties, municipalities and private businesses - to prepare.
