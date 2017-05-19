Speaker of the House Michael E. Busch...

Speaker of the House Michael E. Busch running for re-election

The longest-serving Maryland speaker of the House of Delegates , Michael E. Busch , who has represented District 30 and Annapolis since 1987, filed for re-election Friday. He made the announcement via Twitter with a photograph of himself signing the filing form at the Board of Elections.

