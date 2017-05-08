Ritz condo among 10 most expensive homes to sell in April
Anne Arundel County dominated the list of the most expensive homes to sell in April.
Annapolis Discussions
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
