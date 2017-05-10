Richie Kotzen: a The Key to Moving Fo...

Richie Kotzen: a The Key to Moving Forwarda

10 min ago Read more: Washington Times

With 22 solo albums to his credit, Richie Kotzen shows no signs of slowing down. The guitar wizard, who has also done stints in Poison, Mr. Big and The Winery Dogs, is hitting the road behind his melodic and powerful new CD, "Salting Earth."

Annapolis, MD

