Positive messages drawn at Crofton Middle School
Members of a Maryland middle school community west of Annapolis covered its grounds with positive messages days after a noose was hung there. Hundreds of people gathered Sunday evening at Crofton Middle School to chalk symbols of positivity on the sidewalks after a noose was discovered hanging outside the school Thursday morning.
