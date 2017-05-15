Positive messages drawn at Crofton Mi...

Positive messages drawn at Crofton Middle School

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ABC2 Maryland

Members of a Maryland middle school community west of Annapolis covered its grounds with positive messages days after a noose was hung there. Hundreds of people gathered Sunday evening at Crofton Middle School to chalk symbols of positivity on the sidewalks after a noose was discovered hanging outside the school Thursday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12) 20 hr Norwegian Supremacy 9
crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08) Apr 29 Fitus T Bluster 29
CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09) Mar '17 Laa1434 32
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar '17 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar '17 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar '17 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Anne Arundel County was issued at May 17 at 4:35PM EDT

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC