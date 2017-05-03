One step at a time

Wilson Redfield chose to graduate Martha's Vineyard Regional High School early so he could spend time traveling before he heads off to college; he was given early acceptance to St. John's College in Annapolis, Md. The gate on the Napoleon Route of the Camino in St.-Jean-Pied-de-Port, France.

