New Jersey stun gun ban struck down, ...

New Jersey stun gun ban struck down, by consent order; New Orleans ban repealed

Yesterday

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Last week, the New Jersey stun gun ban was officially declared unconstitutional, by consent order between the New Jersey Second Amendment Society and the New Jersey Attorney General's office. The AG's office had concluded "that an outright ban on the possession of electronic arms within the state a would likely not pass constitutional muster" in light of Caetano v.

