Naval Academy plebes become midshipmen after reaching top of Herndon Monument

Plebes at the Naval Academy officially became fourth-class midshipmen Monday after they climbed to the top of the Herndon Monument. The feat was accomplished after the academy's approximately 1,000-strong freshman class - known as plebes - gathered to help reach the top of the 21-foot tall monument at the Academy in Annapolis, MD.

