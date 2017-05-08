Multiple buildings evacuated in downtown Annapolis as firefighters search for gas leak
Annapolis firefighters and police evacuated several buildings in the Main Street area Monday morning as they searched for the source of an apparent natural gas leak. Cpl. Amy Miguez, an Annapolis Police Department spokeswoman, said Annapolis Elementary School, buildings on the west side of Main Street up to Conduit Street and others have been evacuated.
