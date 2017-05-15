McShane Waldron Glover v. Board of Ap...

McShane Waldron Glover v. Board of Appeals of the City of Annapolis

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Daily Record

Administrative law -- Demolition criteria -- Vague and contradictory The appellant, McShane Waldron Glover, is the owner of the property located at 518 Burnside Street, Annapolis, Maryland 21403, as well as the structure thereon. In July 2013, she submitted an application to the City of Annapolis Department of Planning and Zoning for the complete demolition ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08) Apr 29 Fitus T Bluster 29
CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09) Mar '17 Laa1434 32
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar '17 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar '17 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar '17 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC