Maryland regulators OK nation's largest offshore wind plan

In this Monday, Aug. 15, 2016 file photo three of Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I. Maryland regulators on Thursday, May 11, 2017, approved plans for the nation's first large-scale offshore wind projects. The Maryland Public Service Commission awarded renewable energy credits for two projects off Maryland's Eastern Shore near Ocean City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.