Maryland Passes Lead Wheel Weight Law

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, left, stands with Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch, right, in front of an electric car beside the Maryland State House on Thursday, May 4th, 2017, in Annapolis, Md., before riding in the car to a waterside bill signing ceremony on all environmental legislations approved this year. House Bill 66 was first proposed in September 2016 and passed its third and final reading in early April 2017.

