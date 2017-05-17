Maryland General Assembly
Principal Duties: Drafting bills and amendments; researching, analyzing, and revising legislation and statutory law; analyzing proposed regulations; staffing local legislative delegations and other groups; researching legal and policy issues; preparing correspondence and written reports as assigned or in response to legislative requests; and presenting information to legislators, committees, and others in formal and informal settings. Analysts develop expertise in specific policy areas within their function and through cross-functional policy workgroups with opportunities for changes in functional assignments and policy areas available and encouraged throughout an analyst's career.
