Maryland General Assembly

Principal Duties: Drafting bills and amendments; researching, analyzing, and revising legislation and statutory law; analyzing proposed regulations; staffing local legislative delegations and other groups; researching legal and policy issues; preparing correspondence and written reports as assigned or in response to legislative requests; and presenting information to legislators, committees, and others in formal and informal settings. Analysts develop expertise in specific policy areas within their function and through cross-functional policy workgroups with opportunities for changes in functional assignments and policy areas available and encouraged throughout an analyst's career.

